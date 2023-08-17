Obaseki Tasks Edo People On Payment Of Property Tax

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has met with stakeholders including professional and women groups, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional rulers and the business community in the State and sought their cooperation and collaboration on the implementation of the State’s new property tax to ensure the government continues to meet its obligation to the citizenry.

This was during a stakeholders’ workshop on the state’s new Land Use Charge Law, themed: “Joint Implementation of LUC by State and Local Governments,” held at the New Festival Hall, in Government House, Benin City.

He said the land use charge is property tax meant for property owners, which must be paid, noting: “The tax is not for poor people. He said: “Those that don’t have a property have no business with such a tax.

“We want your cooperation as we have not done all the roads needed. We can only do more when we have more money. “There is no double taxation in Edo. This is not double taxation on property in the State. It is not much; you can pay once.”