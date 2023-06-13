Obaseki Swears in 15 New Commissioners

…assures on devt of Benin Port, others

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inaugurated 15 commissioners as members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO), charging them to sustain efforts by the government to improve the livelihood of the people and ensure economic prosperity for the State.

The Commissioners include Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Samuel Alli (Dr.).

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

The Governor, during the inauguration at the Government House in Benin City, assured of the development of the Benin Port, the Enterprise Park and other projects to drive industrial growth and boost the state’s economy.

He said, “We have had an excellent team since we started our administration six years ago. The team has helped us to actualize our vision of transforming Edo State to where it should be. Any transformation is a work in progress and doesn’t end.

“I thank all members of the Edo State Executive Council in the last six years who have worked closely with me to define and reshape the new Edo we have now. Hard work and your diligence have brought us this far.”

The governor continued: “We are inaugurating today what we call the finishing team which is made up of men and women of high standing in their careers and communities as they take over the battle, ensuring the administration finishes strong.

“This team is coming to consolidate on the excellent work done so far to make Edo great again. We are all aware of the developmental strides this administration has made since coming into office in the area of law and order – harassment of traders in various markets has ended in the State, creating room for businesses to thrive.”

Speaking on reforms by his administration to drive economic growth, Obaseki said, “The President just signed an electricity bill allowing States to generate and distribute electricity within their States. This was made possible through our own Ossiomo Power Plant in the State. People are now coming into the State to do business because the State is safe.

“Our various reforms have placed us on the path of progress which we must sustain as this is the least expected of the people of Edo State. We need to reconnect with our people letting them know what we have done over the last six years so that together we can sustain what we have started to enable it last as the expectation is high.”

Charging the new Commissioners to sustain the developmental strides across the State, he charged, “We would not be distracted in the next 18 months as we have a lot to finish in various sectors.

“We have more to do in the areas of providing microfinance to our women to trade, deploying more security cameras across the State, deploying fibres and connecting all our local governments, schools and healthcare centres in the State. This new EXCO is charged with the task of developing various successes recorded in the education sector.

“We are still working on disarticulating junior secondary schools from senior secondary schools. We must ensure that by the time our children are leaving junior secondary school, they must have work. We must complete all the work we have started in our colleges of education and agriculture as well as polytechnics and build functional manpower with less emphasis on certificates.”

Speaking on behalf of the new Commissioners, Joan Osa-Oviawe thanked the governor for the trust and opportunity to serve, urging for collaboration and support of the people.