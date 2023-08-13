Obaseki/shaibu: What Is The Price For Loyalty?

When the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu set out to fight with the Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki for the mandate freely given to him by the Edo people and to stand with him for a second term mandate, many especially those in his Edo North Senatorial district felt he was betraying the senatorial district that has given so much to him politically and that being a key member of the Adams Oshiomhole political movement, he was not supposed to stand with the governor whom most political observers thought was a person who chose to abandon all those who contributed in making him the governor.

Many, even up till now did not under- stand that Hon Shaibu chose to fight on the side of his principal as he considered himself a pan-Edo citizen who sees Edo State first as his constituency and is willing to support any cause that will see the greater Edos benefiting, rather than a few political class members benefiting all the time. This is one of the main reasons he has always projected Edo first while many have continued to project their communities, local governments, and senatorial districts first.

The dynamics in the politics of Edo State are such that every political watcher today believes that one has to be loyal to the governor for their self-aggrandizement but in the case of Rt Hon. Shaibu, his loyalty to Mr. Obaseki has been to ensure that the governor succeeds in all his promises to Edolites and this he has never deviated from. The governor himself knows that he could not have gotten any better brother in power than Shaibu as you know your friends when you are in trouble.

As a worthy son of Edo, knowing full well the age-long traditional relationship between the Benin Kingdom and the Uzairue people, it is not out of place to find Shaibu a full-born Uzairue son from Jattu to want the fatherly love of the Oba of Benin whom he always called “my father”. The Deputy Governor has never hidden his love for the monarch who has always accepted him as a son.

Even at the moment, Shaibu has never tried to drag the revered Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’ Akpolokpolo Ewuare II into his business nor that of Edo politics and considers the Oba and other traditional rulers as fathers guiding the progress of Edo people. If at any point in time, the revered Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’ Akpolokpolo Ewuare II or any other traditional father in Edo seeks the assistance of Shaibu in his capacity as the Deputy Governor of Edo State and it is within his constitutional rights to grant such, it will be a disservice to the greater Edo people if such requests are turned down as the traditional institution remains a great light and pathway for the people.

Accusing the Deputy Governor of referencing or mentioning His Majesty the Oba of Benin to the Italian Embassy without permission can easily pass off as mischief as he has not committed any offence known under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or that of Edo State. Shaibu is first a Nige- rian with the right to associate with people irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliations as he swore in his Oath as Deputy governor that in all circumstances, he will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill will…

How then does the referencing or mentioning His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’ Akpolokpolo Ewuare II the Oba of Benin to the Italian Embassy without permission of Governor Godwin Obaseki amount to an offence by the Deputy Governor? Is there something happening that the Governor wishes to tell the Edo people about our father? Or is this a case of my enemy must be your enemy? On the 14th of June, 2023, Hon Shaibu was invited to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly by some of his former colleagues, an invitation he accepted.

Shortly after the inauguration, the rumour mills were agog that he has gone to settle with Sen. Adams Oshiomhole and his APC family. The Deputy Governor, not known to dwell in frivolities ignored all efforts by sponsored individuals to distract him and plant a seed of discord between him and his brother principal, and chose not to respond to their conjectures.

However, it has turned out that not replying has made some political jobbers around the governor to continue to go to the market with the assumption that he is back with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Hon Shaibu later noted in his social media handles that his attendance at the reception ceremony for the Edo State lawmakers was an opportunity to strengthen bonds and build networks that could benefit our state and said that the ceremony afforded him the opportunity of sharing his experiences and insights about the collective development of Edo State particularly regarding governance development projects and socio-economic issues.