Obaseki/Shaibu: Jonathan Not Aware Of Yar’Adua Sickness Till He Died – Akunna

Chucks Akunna, a public affairs analyst on Tuesday claimed that former Goodluck Jonathan was not informed or allowed to visit his late principal, Umar Musa Yar’adua’ while he was sick until his passing.

Akunna made this remark while reacting to the ongoing dispute between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu on AIT News.

Ir would be recalled that Governor Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads, a development which has seen the Edo State Governor move the office of his deputy out of the government house.

Speaking on the development, Akunna outrightly condemned the system of government that sees a state Governor incapacitate the responsibility of his deputy.

He noted that some deputy governors are at the mercy of their principal, which has seen some Secretary to the State Government (SSG) have more power than Deputy Governors.

According to him, even former president, Goodluck Jonathan faced the same issue when he was Vice President under the late President, Umar Yar’Adua, adding that Jonathan during Yar’adua’s tenure was not allowed to visit his principal while he was sick until his passing.

He further stated that Jonathan was unaware of Yar’adua’s travels and was not informed about them.

He, however, suggested that the Constitution should be amended to clarify the roles and powers of deputy governors.

He said, “Jonathan was unaware of President Yar’Adua’s travels and was not informed about them. From the moment Yar’Adua fell ill until his death, Jonathan did not have the opportunity to see him. We are discussing a vice president here, not even a deputy governor.

“Therefore, it’s necessary to amend our constitution to define the roles of these officials. Currently, deputy governors are often at the mercy of the governors, and in many states, even the Secretary to the State Government wields more power than the deputy governor, which is the reality.”