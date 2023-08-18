Obaseki/Shaibu Feud: No Plan To Impeach Dep Gov – Edo Speaker

The alleged impeachment crisis rocking the executive arm of the Edo State government was on Friday refuted by the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Blessing Agbebaku when the 24- members’ legislative arm paid a courtesy call to the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki

Recall that the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on the 3rd of August,2023, approach a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to forestall an alleged planned impeachment by the State House of Assembly, believed to be loyal to the governor.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State were the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

Shauib sought an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of the state or other persons acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of the state.

But, the Speaker, while on the courtesy call to the Governor in Government House, Benin City urged Edo people to disregard rumours of the purported impeachment by the State Assembly.

He said, “We are here to clear the air on the insinuation of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State. I want to let the people of Edo State know that there was nothing of such in the State House of Assembly.

“There was no time that the governor called me and instructed me that there must be an impeachment against the Deputy Governor. The rumour of impeachment is from the pit of hell. I want to let Edo people know today that till tomorrow, the governor has not called to say the deputy governor should be impeached, next tomorrow is coming and I don’t think the governor will say that to us.”

The Speaker further noted, “When I approached the governor, he asked if there’s anything of such? He asked what the impeachment is for. I told him there is no such plan. Nothing of such is going on. On my own, I called the Deputy Governor to tell him that there is nothing like an impeachment plan by the Assembly and what he heard was a rumour.”

Agbebaku continued, “Today, I want to let Edo people know that the story about the impeachment of the Deputy Governor is just mere rumour as the governor has no such plans today, tomorrow, and forever; the governor doesn’t have such plans.

“This will be our second courtesy call to you (Governor). We are here to remind you that what we came to tell you in our first courtesy call, we are standing by it. We are resolute to follow in your footsteps and ensure you finish well. It is our responsibility as members of our various constituencies to give you the backing to finish well and strong.

“I also want to thank you for your resilience and for the rumours making you address the press as we don’t need that now but what we need is to make Edo people happy. We are here to support you and ensure you finish strong.

“The 24 members of the EDHA are all here to let you know that we will join you to finish strong as Edo people must live a good life and you are already setting the pace.”

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the focus of his administration is to continue with its developmental strides in the State as he would not be distracted from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State.

He noted, “We have done so much in Edo. What the world should be hearing about us now should be the positive things going on in the State, not news about trouble or crisis. I want to thank the Speaker and members of the Assembly for this courtesy and solidarity visit. We have so much work to be done and I will try as much as possible not to allow any distraction.

“There is no crisis in Edo. No crisis in government. No crisis in EDHA and those who benefit from the crisis, create the crisis or report the crisis should not be given the opportunity here. What should be of concern to us today is the failure of federal roads in the State which have almost incapacitated the State as the people are unable to move. That should be a crucial concern to us as Edo people.

A crisis situation is like a war situation where we can’t move within our State. We have extensive federal roads and they lack the capacity of maintaining it and we in Edo and in the Country are almost cut off.”

The governor added, “We must speak about this and our citizens must know this and the efforts we have put in and that we are trying our best to build our own internal roads to get out of this situation and grow the economy of our State.”