Obaseki/Shaibu Feud: More Crisis Looms As Dep Gov Walks Out Of Event After Media Team Sent Out

The crisis between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Monday took a different dimension as the Deputy Governor walked out of the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum and 32 years anniversary of the creation of Edo State over members of his media crew allegedly prevented from gaining entrance to the event.

The deputy governor who was inside the venue became angry when he discovered that his media team were allegedly sent out of the venue.

Shaibu who was in a discussion with the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Andy Okungbowa was trying to explain what happened to the Deputy Governor.

One of the journalists in the Deputy Governor’s media team who did not want his name in print said they were already seated when they were told to leave the venue by security agents after the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Andy Okungbowa and Public Relations Officer, Office of the Governor, Ms Osarumwense Margaret Ojo identified them.

“We were at the event to cover the proceedings as the deputy governor media. I got the premonition that things will get ugly when our bus was nearly prevented from going into the complex.

“After we gained entrance, we were allowed into the hall and we set out to do our job. After a while, the CPS and Ojo identified us and the security agencies walked us out.

“When the deputy governor got wind of what happened, he came to the door but he was told that they acting on instructions from above. It was at this time that the deputy governor stormed out,” he concluded.