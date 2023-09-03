Obaseki, Shaibu Feud: Deputy Gov To Get New Office Outside Govt House

The feud between the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu may come to a head next week as the Deputy Governor is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House. It was discovered that the new office is situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The building used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office was commissioned by a former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole on December 16, 2014. A sign board with the inscription, Office of the Deputy Governor is erected at the entrance.

Workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while renovation was yet to commence on the security post. One of the workers handling the renovation who did not give his name said the job is expected to be delivered on Monday.

He added that he doesn’t know what the building is going to be used for and that he had no idea about how the sign board was placed at the entrance. “I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday as agreed.

I do not know how the sign board got to the entrance of the building and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for,” he concluded. Speaking about the development, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said, “If there is a government sign board saying so, then it must be so.”