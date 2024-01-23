Obaseki’, Shaibu Feud Deepens As Govt House Chapel Relocated

…Chapel undergoing renovation, Says Edo Government

The strained relationship between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu took a new dimension as the Tuesday Mass that normally holds at the Government House Chapel at the instance of Shaibu was relocated from the government house to the new office of the deputy governor outside government house.

The mass which was held in the open field of the new deputy governor’s office along Commercial Avenue had in attendance Shaibu and his wife, civil servants attached to his office, some aides and political associates.

An official in the Chapel said they got a directive from the Senior Special Assistant to Obaseki on Religious Matters last Monday “to come and remove our things from the chapel including the station of the cross, the pulpit and other items.

“I told him I would inform the deputy governor for a directive on where to relocate the items and we went to remove them the following day. I was shocked when I started hearing that I went to do a video. They ordered us to remove our things which we did.”

It was gathered that the chapel was undergoing renovation but investigation indicated that the same facility was recently renovated and repainted.

In his homily, Rev Fr Emmanuel Egejuru said joy, humility, gratefulness and obedience are characteristics expected from leaders which he said was exemplified by King David in the bible.

But Obaseki insisted that nothing like the relocation of the chapel had happened.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the video in circulation was fabricated by mischief makers.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Government House chapel is very much in operation and attending to the spiritual needs of the occupants of the Government House.

“It is necessary to stress that the Governor and his wife are ardent Christians and it is therefore illogical that they will shut down the Chapel in the Government House.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the rumour as it bears no iota of truth. The government will continue to promote religious freedom and harmony within the State.” He said.