Obaseki/Shaibu Feud: Crisis In Edo Govt House As Deputy Gov Locked Out

The crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu continued on Monday as Shaibu was denied access to his office in the Government House

The altercation between the deputy governor and security operatives in the government house created some tension that led to security operatives at the government house turning back anybody who could not properly identify himself or herself.

The altercation started around 8:am when Shaibu accompanied by some of his personal aides and security details drove into the government house and met the entrance gate to his office locked

An eyewitness with the deputy governor said “The gate to the office of the Deputy Governor and the main entrance leading to the story building was locked with chains and heavy padlocks.

“Shaibu and his aides waited for about an hour and left.”

It was gathered that Saibu made frantic calls trying to reach the Governor but to no avail and he was thereafter said to have had some discussions with the state Commissioner of Police and the State Director of State Security Services, DSS alerting them of how he was locked out from his office.

He was also said to have summoned the Government House Camp Commandant identified as Ibrahim Babatunde, a Superintendent of Police and asked him why he was locked out of his office.

Babatunde was said to have told the deputy governor that it was a directive from above adding that the CSO of Government House, Williams Wabba would be in a better position to explain.

But as at the time the deputy governor and those with them government house premises, it was not clear whether Williams responded to his calls.

However, a report trending online believed to have been posted by Governor Obaseki’s allies claimed that Shaibu tried to force himself into the governor’s office even when he was told that the governor was not around.

The report said that all entreaties by the security operatives to him to “kindly go back and call the governor if he wanted to see his principal were rebuffed. Instead, he kept pushing the gate, causing a scene.”

An aide to Obaseki who does not want his name mentioned said the deputy governor only came to the government house to make trouble.

He only came to make trouble. There is nothing like him being locked out of his office, his office was relocated over two weeks ago and he himself carried the story about that. He has an office and he relocated there and sent the story out so you people should ask him why he came to the government house today to make trouble.

He was forcing himself into an office that was not his own. He came here to make trouble. His office is there, if he had gone there and he was locked out then it would have been an issue, he came to the government house purposely to come and cause trouble”

It would be recalled that at the peak of the crisis between the two, Obaseki relocated the office of the deputy governor outside the government to No 7

Dennis Osadebey Avenue, and the civil servants in the office of the deputy governor last week officially relocated to the new facility that once housed the Edo State Procurement Agency.

The crisis between the two came to the fore about two months ago when Shaibu instituted a suit at the federal high court in Abuja requesting that the court stop a purported plan to stop him from functioning in office as the deputy governor of the state, denying him attendance of exco meetings and then impeaching him.

But Shiabu penultimate week in a statement withdrew the suit due to the intervention by traditional and religious leaders particularly the Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze.