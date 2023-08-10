Obaseki/Shaibu Feud: APC Not Internal Displaced Camp For Distressed Politicians – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District at the 10th National Assembly has said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a rehabilitation centre.

Oshiomhole stated this while reacting to the news making the rounds that Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philips Shaibu, was warming up to join the APC after falling out with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that it was reported in the media last Thursday, August 3rd, that, in order to prevent his impeachment from office, the Deputy Governor approached a Federal High Court, Abuja, where he sought protection from being impeached from office.

Speaking on the development during a condolence visit to the family of the late Esogban of Benin kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, Oshiomhole said he has not seen where a court passes judgement based on suspicion.

He responded to journalists’ question: “About somebody going to court to complain based on suspicion that he was about to be impeached by the state House of Assembly, I don’t know how court adjudicate over suspicion.”

On the rumour that Shaibu has planned to defect to the APC, Oshiomhole declared: “Let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to APC, I want to say APC is not a rehabilitation centre.

He added: “We in APC are satisfied the way we are; we are happy in opposition. I want to say we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. I want to say no Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in APC.”

He advised political officeholders to be loyal to their principal, insisting that no matter what happened, one should be loyal to his principal and that he can never support disloyalty.

He added: “My advice is, those who are having challenges should learn how to respect their bosses. I also advise people that anyone you work with, be loyal.”

He continued: “Many of you will attest to the fact that my deputy was interested in succeeding me, and I didn’t support him, but my deputy didn’t take me to court.”

Oshiomhole added, “And if there are people whose sole means is to profit from crisis, such persons cannot get my support.”

On Shaibu’s bid to succeed Obaseki, the former Governor said: “It would be nice if ordinarily, my clan produce the next governor of Edo State, but Nigeria doesn’t work that way. So, based on the principle of fairness, it should be fair others produce the next governor.”