Obaseki Seeks Investment In Emerging Technology, Wins ‘Digital Governor’ Award

Immediate past Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has counselled state governors to prioritise investments in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to boost digital transformation and accelerate socio-economic development in their states.

Obaseki made this appeal at the 31st anniversary dinner of the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria, held in Lagos, where he was honoured with the prestigious Digital Governor of the Year Award.

The event, which also featured the launch of the book, ‘100 Leading Telecoms & Digital Economy Personalities in Nigeria’, underscored the vital role of digital innovation in Nigeria’s development trajectory.

Speaking via video conferencing, Obaseki dedicated the award to the team of digital champions in Edo State, who played critical roles in advancing the state’s digital transformation agenda during his tenure.

