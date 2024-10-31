Obaseki Scores Self High, Stresses Need For Continuity

Share

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his administration in the last eight years has recorded tremendous achievements in various sectors of the state’s economy.

Citing notable progress made by his regime in healthcare, education, agriculture and economic empowerment, he reiterated the need for continuity for the benefit of the citizens.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Government House, Benin City, the governor detailed the strides made across key sectors that improved the lives of Edo citizens, positioning the state for long-term sustainable development.

Governor Obaseki underscored the government’s success in healthcare, highlighting investments in expanding access to quality medical services.

He said: “Our healthcare system has undergone a significant transformation with the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres, the building of new hospitals, and the introduction of health insurance schemes to ensure affordable care for Edo indigenes and residents.

We are safeguarding the future of our citizens,” the governor said. In education, Obaseki lauded the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation programme, noting how it reshaped learning in public schools.

Share

Please follow and like us: