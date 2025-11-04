Obaseki Refutes Claim Of Leaving N600bn Debt For Edo

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed claims that his administration left a ₦600 billion debt burden for the state.

Obaseki, through his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, urged the current administration led by Governor Monday Okpebholo to verify its figures with the Debt Management Office (DMO), insisting that no such liability existed.

He described the allegation by the Okpebholo government as a falsehood capable of damaging the nation’s image, noting that no government, federal, state, or local can obtain loans or incur debts without proper documentation and DMO approval.

According to the former governor, recent statements from the Edo government reflect a lack of understanding of governance. He specifically faulted comments credited to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, describing them as “false and completely misplaced.”

Obaseki said such remarks were misleading and damaging to both Nigeria’s reputation and the image of the President.

On the ongoing probe into the Radisson Hotel project, the former governor maintained that the hotel is an international brand that entered into a legally binding business agreement with the Edo State Government, and that all records relating to the transaction were captured in the state’s transition report.

“Radisson Hotel is an international investment drawing funds from the German, British, and French governments,” Obaseki explained. “You think such an investment will be put on land that was not ceded to that organization by the state?”

He criticised the Okpebholo administration for spreading what he termed “irresponsible information,” warning that such actions could damage Nigeria’s image abroad.

“These people just come out and toss all kinds of irresponsible information out there,” Obaseki said. “At the end of the day, these statements form the intelligence gathered about Nigeria by the international community, giving the impression that the country is not properly governed.”

The former governor added that such statements, coming from a state also governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), further reinforce negative foreign perceptions.

“Can anyone show where that ₦600 billion debt is recorded in the DMO office?” he asked. “If such a loan existed, it would be reflected there. Making unfounded claims gives the impression that the state is being governed by people who do not understand what it means to run a government.”