Obaseki Reacts To Rema’s Health Issue

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has joined fans and colleagues of Rema to wish him a quick recovery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 23-year-old award-winning singer, who was scheduled to tour the cities of Lagos, Abuja, and Benin, said he would not be performing anywhere this December due to health reasons.

Reacting to Rema’s health issue, Governor Obaseki in a post via his verified X page on Thursday, stated that Edo people are proud of Rema and remain behind him every step of the way.

He noted that the Edo-born’s extraordinary feat of selling out London’s O2 Arena to amassing 1.6 billion streams on Spotify this year not only shows that he is exceptionally talented but also serves as an eye-opener for young creatives.

In conclusion, he wished him a speedy recovery.

Obaseki wrote, “My Rema @heisrema, your remarkable achievements over the years fill us with immense pride and joy.

“From the extraordinary feat of selling out the O2 Arena to amassing an impressive 1.6 billion streams of music, your accomplishments show your exceptional talent. They pave the way for countless young creatives, offering them a glimpse of what’s possible.

“We are extremely proud of you and remain behind you every step of the way.

“Wish you a speedy recovery, young champion.”