Obaseki Reacts To Exclusion Of His Name From Okpebholo’s Inauguration

Share

The outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has expressed disapproval over the exclusion of the state government from the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans for the inauguration of Monday Okpebholo as the new governor of the state.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Swearing in/inauguration of Senator Okpebholo is set to take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

However, speaking on Saturday, barely three days to the inauguration, Obaseki, who has led the State since 2016 expressed his concern at the swearing-in ceremony of the Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He highlighted that despite his role as the outgoing governor, he has not been invited to the inauguration activities of his successor.

Obaseki, who represented the PDP, pointed out that the APC’s approach disregards established protocols and reflects an attitude of lawlessness.

READ ALSO:

He underscored the importance of proper procedure, stating, “Somebody has to be sworn in.

“Sworn into a government that exists. You just don’t come from nowhere and start a government.

“There is already a government. There is a way things are done.”

The governor criticized the APC’s decision, emphasizing that the Edo State government should lead the inauguration process.

“The government of Edo state is inaugurating a new governor on Tuesday.

“But what you are seeing now… all the posters. The government of Edo state is not involved,” Obaseki noted.

Obaseki further expressed frustration over the perceived disregard for constitutional norms and state laws.

“It is crazy when people just behave the way they are behaving as if there are no laws in the country.

I just sit down sometimes and wonder, are we okay as a country? We are guided by the constitution.

“We are guided by laws and precedents and procedures,” he remarked.

He added that the situation made it appear as if a new state and government were being established without any recognition of the existing administration.

Share

Please follow and like us: