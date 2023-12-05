Obaseki Presents N325.3bn As 2024 Budget To Edo Assembly

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, presented the sum of N325.3 billion budget to the Edo State House of Assembly, for the 2024 fiscal year.

New Telegraph observed the 2024 budget is a slight increase from the N320 billion budgeted for the year 2023.

Speaking at the State Assembly, Obaseki said that the total projected revenue for 2024 was N303 billion, consisting of N55 billion in statutory allocations, VAT N38 billion, Capital receipts of 40 billion, IGR N72 billion and N10 billion from grants.

He added that the balance would be sourced from development financing and financial institutions.

Obaseki stated that the revenue estimate for the budget was based on a 65 dollars per barrel benchmark for crude oil and average daily production of 1.6m barrels per day as well as an increase in IGR to N72 billion.

“A total of 25 per cent of the total budget (N85 billion) would be allocated to areas that would stimulate growth and employment while 19 per cent (N62.8 billion) would allocated to infrastructure, particularly roads.

’Others are, 10 per cent (N33.6) allocated to health, 16 per cent to other government activities, 10 per cent of the total budget (32.2 billion) allocated to education, seven per cent (N21 billion) allocated to building and Social welfare five per cent (N16 billion) ‘’Two per cent each was also allocated to climate and environment issues, electricity, youths and agriculture,’’ he said. Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the House, Mr Blessing Agbebaku promised to look at it carefully to ensure it was in line with the promise to stimulate the economy. “The year 2024 budget is special to us in the legislative arm, as it is going to be inclusive of our constituency projects to allow us to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our constituents,” he said. Agbebaku, however, urged all MDAs to provide the house committees with necessary documents that would aid the speedy passage of the budget.