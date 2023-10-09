Obaseki pledges to rebuild more local roads to connect communities, others

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has promised to construct more interconnecting roads across the State to connect communities and open up more areas for economic activities and development. The governor spoke while addressing stakeholders in Edo Central Senatorial District, decrying the poor state of federal roads across the State.

This is as he reassured the people that his government will, after the rainy season, focus on the construction of more local roads to ameliorate the sufferings of the people, commuters and other residents in the State. He said: “Anytime I want to come to Edo Central, I try to go through the roads that are very bad to see and feel what you are going through.

“I want to assure you that our biggest challenge as a State is our road infrastructure which is being challenged as we will not keep quiet for what is a blessing which has now turned into a curse. “Edo is blessed because of its long stretch of interconnection of federal roads and I don’t think that there is any State in the Country that has interconnected federal roads like Edo State.”