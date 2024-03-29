Obaseki, Oba Of Benin Felicitate With Christians At Easter

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II have facilitated with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The two leaders in separate statements in Benin City, Edo State charged Christians to imbibe the attitude of sacrifice, love, tolerance and selflessness which are characteristics that marked the life of Jesus.

According to Obaseki, “I celebrate with our Christian brothers and sisters as we mark Good Friday, a remembrance of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary for the redemption of mankind.

“I urge everyone to, in the spirit of the season, reflect on the significance of this day by imbibing the virtues of sacrifice, love, tolerance and selflessness.

He stressed the need to persevere, noting “There is no better time to show this than now when we are faced with dire economic conditions which have put many in distress.

“As we celebrate this year’s Good Friday, we must remember to be our brothers’ keeper and look out for each other at this difficult time, while remaining resolute in our love for God and our nation.

“On behalf of the government of Edo State, I wish all our Christian brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.”

On his part, the Oba of Benin urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Christ in their daily lives.

Oba Ewuare II also implored Christians to draw strength from the message of hope offered by the sacrifice of Jesus and to promote virtues of love and cohesion irrespective of their challenges. Oba of Benin also prayed to God to heal Nigeria.