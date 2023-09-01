Obaseki Mourns Sen. Alimikhena’s Wife

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the wife of the immediate past Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Lady Monica Alimikhena.

The Governor in a statement he signed described the late Lady Monica Alimikhena as a compassionate mother.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of the wife of the immediate past Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Lady Monica Alimikhena.

“A kind and compassionate mother, Lady Alimikhena was a rare gem, who contributed immensely to the development of her immediate community.”

“She supported her husband, Senator Francis Alimikhena in his efforts to ensure the advancement of the people of Edo North.”

The governor added, “She was a strong grassroots mobilizer and served her people creditably. Her efforts to provide succor to women and children remain indelible.”

Obaseki said Lady Alimikhena is “A caring woman; she was always available to provide good counsel to all those who sought wisdom from her. She will be remembered for her kind heart and love for others.”

Commiserating with the Alimikhena family, he said, “I commiserate with the Alimikhena family, friends and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”