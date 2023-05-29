Obaseki Mourns Raymond Dokpesi

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has mourned the death of the founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, describing him as the “pioneer of private broadcast media in Nigeria”

In a statement issued on Monday, the governor said Chief Dopkesi was an illustrious son of Edo State, who recorded indelible achievements that marked him as one of Nigeria’s most impactful media executives.

According to him, “The Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno, Chief Dokpesi was an outstanding businessman and indeed, a media mogul, who took the bold step to venture into private broadcasting and broke the ground for many who came after him.

“He was a pacesetter and brave in his quest to build Africa’s most enterprising, private broadcasting brand.

“Chief Dokpesi was a man of many parts. From his early academic exploits as a scholar in Poland, he returned to Nigeria to establish himself as an expert in the shipping business.

”He set up Nigeria’s first shipping line before venturing into broadcasting upon the deregulation of the media business in the country.”

The governor said Chief Dokpesi established the Africa Independent Television (AIT), which recorded many firsts in the broadcasting business, becoming Nigeria’s first satellite television, adding “He expanded the enterprise to North America and Europe, promoting Nigeria’s outstanding entrepreneurial flair.”

He continued, “He was a formidable Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bringing his experience and expertise to bear in handling party affairs.

“A worthy ambassador of Edo State, Chief Dopkesi will be remembered for his knack for excellence and unwavering spirit of enterprise.

“I commiserate with the Dokpesi family, the good people of Weppa-Wanno, the Board and management of Daar Communications as well as friends and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”