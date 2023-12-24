Obaseki Mourns Passing Of Sunshine Star Assistant Kit Manager, Dosunmu

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of Sunshine Stars Football Club Assistant Kit Manager, Taiwo Dosunmu.

Dosunmu was shot when players and other officials of Sunshine Stars were attacked by armed robbers on the Ore-Benin Highway when the team were travelling to Benin City for a scheduled NPFL Match 13 tie against Bendel Insurance.

Obaseki in a condolence message, said: “I received with rude shock the news of the passing of Sunshine Stars Football Club Assistant Kit Manager, Taiwo Dosunmu.

“It is most disheartening to learn of this development after doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) had fought tirelessly to save his life.”

Obaseki commiserated with the management of Sunshine Stars and the assistant kit manager’s family, noting, “I commiserate with the management of Sunshine Stars Football Club, the fans and the Dosunmu family over this regrettable loss and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.