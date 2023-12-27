Obaseki Mourns Passing Of Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of the Ondo State Governor, Late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Obaseki in a statement made available on Wednesday said he received the death of the Ondo governor with shock and praised his bravery, intelligence and diligence, describing him as a man with an independent mind.

Obaseki’s statement reads: “It is with great grief that I received the news of the passing of my brother governor and dear friend, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State, who served his people meritoriously and diligently, building a legacy of sacrifice, sustainable development and prosperity.

“Brave and independent-minded, Akeredolu was a great man in all ramifications. From an illustrious career as a lawyer, rising to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and then serving as Governor of Ondo State, his intellect, hard work and diligence stood out and were reflected in his attainments and the fervour in which he served the good people of Ondo State.

“His legacy in the legal profession is indelible as he was renowned in his field of expertise while building a reputation of being thorough, incisive and comprehensive. It won him a lot of admirers who came to recognise his genius.

“As Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu worked for the people of Ondo State and was committed to the State’s advancement not minding its toll on him.

“He was a governor who cared deeply and undertook projects that would cement his name in the sands of time. He made remarkable progress in developing different sectors of the State’s economy and improved on key indices of government.

The Edo governor said. “When it mattered the most, he was always a voice of reason to provide insight, direction and guidance on issues of national importance, a reflection of his love for our dear country and deep introspection. He, indeed, gave himself for the service of the motherland.

“He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development, for contributing to the emergence of modern Ondo State and for his unblemished faith in Nigeria’s unity and diversity.

“I commiserate with the Government and good people of Ondo State and the Akeredolu family, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss.” He concluded.