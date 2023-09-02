New Telegraph

September 2, 2023
Obaseki Mourns Passing Of Alimikhena’s Wife

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the wife of the immediate past Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Lady Monica Alimikhena. In a statement, the Governor described late Lady Monica as a compassionate mother.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of the wife of the immediate past Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Lady Monica Alimikhena. “A kind and compassionate mother, Lady Alimikhena was a rare gem, who contributed immensely to the development of her immediate community.

She supported her husband, Senator Francis Alimikhena in his efforts to ensure the advancement of the people of Edo North.” The governor added, “She was a strong grassroots mobilizer and served her people creditably. Her efforts to provide succor to women and children remain indelible.”

