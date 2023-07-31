Obaseki Mourns Demise Of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chima Nweze

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of legal luminary and Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chima Nweze, who died at aged 64.

Obaseki, in a statement issued on Monday, described the legal icon as a quintessential and intellectual jurist whose pronouncements on the bench advanced the cause of justice delivery in Nigeria.

The governor said, “I received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of Justice Chima Centus Nweze, a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Nweze, one of Nigeria’s most intellectual and revered jurists was a man of great wisdom and insights, who served the country with his rare knowledge and understanding of the law, advancing the course of justice delivery and contributing immensely to the unity and development of the Country.

“His demise leaves a huge gap in the Supreme Court considering his experience and dedication to interpretation of the constitution. He will be sorely missed.”

The governor added, “I commiserate with the judiciary and the Supreme Court as well as the Nweze family, friends, and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” he said.