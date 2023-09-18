Obaseki Locks Out Deputy, Shaibu From Govt House

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has allegedly locked out the office of his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu located at the Dennis Osadebey Avenue seat of power in Benin City, Edo State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the embattled deputy governor got to his office and met a chain and heavy padlock at the entrance.

Shaibu and his aides waited for about one hour and thereafter left after he made frantic phone calls to his principal, Governor Obaseki, but to no avail.

Sources revealed that Shaibu had some discussions with the State’s Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Services (DSS), alerting them of how he was locked out of his office.

He was said to have summoned the Government House camp commandant, SP Ibrahim Babatunde, and asked him why he was locked out of his office and a senior Police officer said it was a directive from above, adding that the Chief Security Officer (CSO) in the Government House, Wabba Williams, will be in a better position to explain.

READ ALSO:

Shaibu made calls to Williams and promised to come but never showed up all through the waiting Shaibu at the gate.

“Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate,” he said while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person.

Last week, a letter said to be from the office of the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, was reported to have been sent to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, directing Shuaibu to relocate to a new office situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that about two weeks ago, a signboard sprang up at the former State Procurement Office, showing the Deputy Governor’s workplace some few meters away from the Government House, but Shaibu insisted that he was not informed of the development.