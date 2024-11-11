Obaseki Left Only One Vehicle Behind For New Govt – APC

Share

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of leaving only one functional vehicle for the incoming administration.

The party also berated the outgoing governor for complaining that he was not invited to the November 12 inauguration.

A statement from Prince Kassim Afegbua, a member of APC Transition Committee, which was made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State, said the outgoing governor has suddenly realized the ephemerality of power and is now lamenting over not being invited.

Afegbua said the APC team met with the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Joseph Eboigbe, who handed the team over to a Permanent Secretary who asked the party to present a budget for the inauguration.

He added that the Governor-Elect at that point objected to working with the Permanent Secretary and decided to foot the bills for the inauguration himself. Afegbua said the party has not borrowed any.

