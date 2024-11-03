Obaseki Leads Thanksgiving Service To Mark End Of Tenure

Share

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday led a thanksgiving service to mark the end of his eight-year tenure as governor.

The service, held at the newly renovated Interdenominational Government House Chapel in Benin City, was attended by top government officials, religious leaders, and other stakeholders.

Obaseki expressed gratitude to the people of Edo State for their love and support over the last eight years, acknowledging God’s guidance and strength throughout his administration.

He said, “As we gather here to dedicate the Government House Chapel to God and celebrate the thanksgiving service to mark the close of my term, I am deeply reminded of the many ways in which God has held us together,”

The governor highlighted his administration’s achievements across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

“Over the past 8 years, my administration has been able to address diverse needs and improve lives and service delivery to Edo people. We have worked tirelessly to leave an enduring impact across multiple sectors,” he stated.

Obaseki also dedicated the renovated chapel, symbolizing his commitment to building a state on a foundation of faith, unity, and reverence for God Almighty. He prayed that the chapel would serve as a place where future leaders would seek God’s guidance and solace.

In attendance were notable figures such as Obaseki’s wife, Betsy; Deputy Governor, Engr. Marvellous Omobayo Godwins; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, among others.

Share

