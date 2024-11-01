Obaseki Launches Nigeria’s First State-Owned Data Centre, Edo Digital Policy

Share

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has launched the Edo State Digital Policy and the Edo Data Centre, Nigeria’s first state-owned data centre.

The milestone marks a significant step in the state’s digital revolution, positioning Edo as a leading state in digital inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki said, “This event is significant because we have started a revolution in Edo State, a digital revolution. We are rounding up with a policy statement that will guide this revolution into the future.”

The governor emphasized the importance of technology in driving socio-economic development and inclusive growth. “The population of Edo is skilled towards the youths as they are born in a digital age.

“The future is digital. It will be difficult to navigate the world today without technology. If you want to develop and grow rapidly, you must begin to think of how to use technology.”

Obaseki highlighted the state’s achievements in digitalization, including the EdoJobs and Edo Innovate Hub, which have benefited over 50,000 young people. “We have been lucky to build a digital ecosystem which has grown rapidly.

“Years ago, as the Chairman of the State’s Economy Team, we set up the ICTA but we struggled all through but we kept it alive and set up the law governing it.”

The governor also said the EdoBEST programme has made learning easier for over 400,000 children in public schools and noted that the data centre will support businesses in Edo State and the South-South region.

“Our data centre is like a warehouse where we store all the data for people and government and it’s important for us as a State as the centre can support as many businesses in Edo State and in the South-South as possible.”

The Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Ifaluyi-Isibor, praised the governor’s efforts in digitalizing Edo’s economy. He said.

“We have recorded many firsts in terms of digital technology, as the State is the first in Nigeria to develop a digital policy. In today’s world, technology has taken all aspects of our lives.”

