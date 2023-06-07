Obaseki Launches 10-Year Plan To Revive Forest Assets

Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, inaugurated Edo State Forestry Commission with a 10-year restoration and plantation strategy to tackle deforestation, forest degradation and develop the state’s forest assets.

The governor said the commission, which was set up in line with the Edo State Forestry Commission law, was conceived to sustain and secure the forest reserves and wildlife resources for future generations.

Speaking at the inauguration, which was held at the Okomu National Park in Udo, Ovia South West local government area, Obaseki decried the loss and degradation of forest lands, over the years, assuring that the commission would reverse the trend and harness the forest and wildlife resources to promote conservation of the ecosystem.

“We are fortunate in Edo because forestry management started here almost 100 years ago and we still have documents in our archives to show that. As far back as the 1920s, forest reserves were created and were managed under a 50-year felling circle.

“This means that if you are given the concession to log in to that area, you are not allowed to come back to that area for another 50 years, you go somewhere else because you have to regrow that place where you cut those trees.

“We have always had this history of managing our forest even as late as 1995, we had a third working cycle where we planted for another 25 years but as I speak today, the government I came to meet, there was nothing about planning for forestry. There was nothing about sustainability.

“So, these setbacks we have suffered, by the grace of God, are being corrected today; because what has happened is that we have experienced a sharp reduction and degradation of our forest as a result of not only illegal loggers but so many practices,” Obaseki said.

He recalled: “In 2018, specifically, April 14, I set up an advisory committee, I called experts to advise me on what to do and to look at the possibility of creating an institution that will help us manage our forest and wildlife resources sustainably because what has happened is that by mixing the issue of Forestry with other ministries like agriculture or environment, we never looked at the issue of forestry independently and dispassionately.

“We had the same problem with sports and that is why we set up the sports commission to deal with sports exclusively. So, we felt one way to handle the issue of forestry and sustainability was to set up a commission whose sole purpose is to deal with forest assets.

“We have been talking about diversification of the economy. Up to the 1970s, we had no crude oil, and things like timber accounted for or helped us in foreign exchange. Timber was our crude oil but because we found crude oil, we abandoned everything else and that is why we lost the culture of sustainability.

“So, what we are doing today is not new because this is what kept us going and if we are to progress, develop, and diversify our economy, then we must go back to those things that made us great before.

“We have created the forestry commission. How can we all now be involved? What is the plan and the strategy? We can regrow our forest if we start now.

“So, we must have a plan. Over the next 10 years, what must we do and how do we ensure commitment that what we have agreed is done? That is why we need a clearly articulated strategy for the restoration and regeneration of our forest.

Conservator general, national park service, Ibrahim Musa who was represented by Kabiru Mohammed, in his remarks, said the commission would play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable use of forests, combatting the threat of deforestation as well as the menace of illegal logging.