Obaseki Hails NDLEA for Arresting 16 Drug Traffickers, Seizure of Drugs in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command for the arrest of 16 suspected drug traffickers and users, seizure of several kilograms of narcotics, including cannabis and tramadol. Obaseki, who spoke at the Command’s Headquarters in Benin City, urged youths to channel their energies to useful and productive ventures rather than take to drugs, which have a negative impact on their lives.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Kingsley Uwagbale, as the Command paraded the 16 suspects arrested and seized exhibits during the mop-up exercise by the force held between September 13 and 19.

He said, “This is not a joyous situation as all these drug suspects are youths and it’s painful to see them in such situations. This event is not exciting at all. “I want to commend the State Command of NDLEA for these arrests and the success of this operation, which is in tandem with our administration’s policy to make the state drug-free.

“We encourage the Command to do more because the impact of drugs in the society, state and nation at large, is overwhelming and destructive to the youths and society. Coming into this premises and seeing that these drug suspects are youths, I began to wonder how they got themselves involved in such nefarious activities.