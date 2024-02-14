Obaseki Hails Military, Other Security Agencies For Improved Security In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commended the military and other security agencies in the State for their support in ensuring the security of lives and property of Edo people, linking the improved safety and security in the State to their relentless support.

Obaseki said this when the new Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST), Major General Nansak Shagaya, led some senior officers of the school to pay him a courtesy, at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The visit of the Commandant was his first since assumption of office as the 21st Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Isihor, Benin City on July 10, 2023.

He assured the Commandant that the state government would always partner with the school in various areas of interventions, including training drivers and firefighters under the state government’s employment, among others.

Obaseki said, “We are happy and pleased with the support we get from the military. We are happy for the collaboration, support, and assistance the corps gave to us during COVID-19.

“Our core role is to provide security to our citizens and anyone resident in Edo State and we have succeeded so far because of the level of cooperation and assistance we have received from security agencies, particularly the federal security agencies like the military.

“Under my watch, we have been able to improve the relationship between Edo State Government and the military such that today we have two operating bases, one in Ehor and the other in Sobe which have helped to provide comfort and assurance to our citizens that whatever the situation is, it can be dealt with.”

“We can collaborate as you assist us in training our drivers as we have a transportation hub in government as its operation is now centralized. We are also expanding our fighting capabilities in that area as we need your assistance in building the capacity,” he added.

Commending the governor for his innovative and transformative leadership over the past seven years, the Commandant noted that he had not been able to officially visit the Governor since assumption of office in 2023 due to the exigencies of work and other commitments.

According to him, “The school collaborates with some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, as it has some capacity the state government can leverage on. I urge your administration to take advantage of the opportunities that are available while participating in the internal security architecture in collaboration with the 4 Brigade Command and other security agencies.”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for the state government’s contribution to the development of the school, including the construction of the student-officers hostel that has helped ease the accommodation challenges of students when they come for courses, and the construction of a block of 4 classrooms and toilet at the Junior Secondary School of the Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport, among others.