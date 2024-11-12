Obaseki Grants Clemency To 10 Inmates Ahead Of Power Transition

Share

The outgoing Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy as he granted clemency to 10 inmates with less than a year left in their sentences.

The pardoned individuals include Igwe Kelechukwu, Esazobor Ohioze, and Gift Osaretun, among others.

This move comes as Obaseki raps up his tenure and prepares to hand over to Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo following his victory in the September 21, 2024, election.

The pardons were recommended by the Edo State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by Justice P.O. Isibor (retd), after a request from the Benin Correctional Service.

The council’s review and subsequent recommendation were approved by Obaseki in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie.

As Edo State transitions leadership, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City will host the official inauguration ceremony for Okpebholo.

Key political figures, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, are expected at the event.

