Obaseki Flees Nigeria Days Before Governor-Elect’s Inauguration

Share

In a surprising turn of events, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reportedly fled Nigeria 48-hours before the swearing-in of the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This claim was made in a statement released on Sunday by Godspower Inegbe on behalf of Senator Okpebholo, which raised alarms about Obaseki’s sudden departure and his recent public conduct.

According to the statement, Governor Obaseki evacuated all personnel from the Edo State Government House on Friday before allegedly leaving the state capital, Benin City, under disguise.

READ ALSO:

Sources within the state revealed that the governor did not exit through the airport but opted for a less conspicuous route, boarding a disguised bus to an unknown destination.

The statement suggested that Obaseki may be attempting to leave the country via land borders.

“Governor Obaseki has been absent from the state since Friday, abandoning governance and evading public engagement just days before the end of his tenure,” the statement read.

“He did not use the airport, which would have drawn public attention; instead, he disguised himself and took a bus out of Benin City.

“This raises serious concerns about his intentions.”

Senator Okpebholo also accused Obaseki of spreading false narratives to distract from what he described as “sinister plans” to leave the country.

The Governor-elect called on the public to remain vigilant and assured Edo citizens that these tactics would not divert attention from the current political transition.

The outgoing governor’s departure adds another layer of drama to the transition of power, as Obaseki claimed on Saturday that he was not invited to Okpebholo’s inauguration set for next Tuesday.

Obaseki has also alleged that the electoral mandate was unjustly taken from him, further escalating tensions ahead of the handover.

As the inauguration date approaches, Edo State residents and political observers remain focused on the unfolding developments surrounding Governor Obaseki’s unexpected exit and the state’s upcoming leadership transition.

Share

Please follow and like us: