Obaseki Flags-Off Operation Feed The Hungry Initiative With N1bn In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Friday flagged off Operation Feed the Hungry Initiative, where he said 1 billion naira will be provided for the 1st phase of the scheme that will capture about 60,000 residents through religious bodies in the state.

Obaseki, while speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Benin City said the initiative is borne out of finding a solution to the suffering of Nigerians particularly Edo people as a result of the biting economic challenges.

The governor said the choice for religious bodies is a result of their proximity to the people, adding, “I know that when people are distressed, very few of them will be able to cross the gate of the government house to see me, but almost all of them will and have been coming to the various parishes to meet you to ask for assistance.

“I know that in the last few years of extreme economic hardship, the burden of the church has increased, that is why we want to use the church,” Obaseki said.

The Governor said that when he first raised the alarm of the Nigerian economic challenges some years back some people thought he was playing mere opposition politics

“And for me, it is more than that, you know my position on the Nigerian economic situation. When we first raised the alarm a few years ago, some people thought we were joking, but it didn’t stop us from getting to where we are. We cannot sit down to lament and complain over the situation, we have found ourselves.

“As a government, we have to think of how to respond to the situation we find ourselves and rather than ask you to come, I rather decided to come out to meet you the men of God to begin this process or an attempt to begin.

“I called you here for a meeting on the 10th of February. It was deliberate, I did not invite them to the government house but decided to come here to meet them. I told them, how do we help?

How do we respond? I got several ideas from them and my original rough file was richly enhanced and my original ideas were polished and greatly enhanced.”

Obaseki said. “I must say that this initiative will be purely driven by CAN as a body. Our responsibility as a government is to make the funds available and monitor the process to ensure that our goals are met.

“For the pilot phase, we are making available 1 billion naira. We will place it in a dedicated account, from where this programme will be carried out by the men and women of God.

“We are going to use this structure you are putting in place to try to reach as many as possible and let them know the economic opportunities that this government is making available, particularly in the areas of agriculture and when we get this programme settled in the next few weeks, we will reach out to you to make the people know the inputs that we can give them, there is assurance that we will buy all their farm produce, particularly the ones with protein.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Benin Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Austin Akubueze said the governor has informed the clerics of how he has nursed the plan of assisting the poor and hungry in order to cushion the effects of the biting economic situation faced by Nigerians and in particular Edo people.

Akubueze said the

the high cost of living occasioned by the decline of the naira among other major currencies and other economic hardship in Nigeria has made starvation imminent.

He said, Obaseki having evaluated the necessary needs of the Edo people, has decided to embark on Godwin Obaseki’s Operation Feed the Hungry Initiative through the church scheme.

“We are indeed delighted that this wonderful initiative will come into limelight with the flag-off of the initiative. Among the basic needs of man is food, hunger does not take into cognizance the religion of a person, the political party or tribe, as no man is immune from starvation

“Being faced with these for many Nigerians hunger has become inevitable.