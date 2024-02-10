Obaseki Expresses Shock Over Passing Of Wigwe, wife, Son, Ogunbanjo, Others

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed shock following the news of the passing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America (USA).

Wigwe died in the crash alongside his wife, son and former Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo and others yet to be named.

Obaseki in a press statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Benin, said he is left devastated by the “unfortunate loss of Wigwe, wife and son as well as the former group chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in the crash.

“The tragic incident is painful and heart-wrenching and we pray for God’s abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time.

“Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services.

“I commiserate with the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Holding, the Nigeria Stock Exchange, friends and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obaseki said.