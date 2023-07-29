Obaseki Eulogizes Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa At 80

on Saturday, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state sent birthday greetings to Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa of Church of God Mission International as she celebrates her 80th birthday.

Elougising the Archbishop in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital, Governor Obaseki thanked Benson-Idahosa for his services to the growth of Edo and most importantly Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor, however, described Benson-Idahosa as a peaceful, eloquent and endearing preacher of the gospel.

Obaseki said: “I heartily congratulate you, Archbishop (Dr) Mrs Margaret Benson-Idahosa, as you join the esteemed league of octogenarians.

“A true paragon of virtue and a great preacher of the gospel, you have continued to live a very illustrious life, giving yourself fully to the service of God and humanity.”

“Her service in the vineyard of God has provided the opportunity for many Christian faithful to sustain personal connection and relationship with God.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I wish you many more years in good health and wisdom for the service of God and humanity