Obaseki Embarks On Vacation, Medical Check-Up After Tenure

The immediate past governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has embarked on a vacation following the conclusion of his tenure.

This was confirmed in a statement by his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, on Wednesday.

According to Osagie, the former governor is taking time off to rest and undergo a medical check-up after 8 years of public service.

Obaseki expressed gratitude to God, the people of Edo State and Nigeria for the opportunity to serve during his tenure.

He urged the citizens of Edo, both locally and abroad, to maintain hope and continue to pray for the state’s peace, progress, and prosperity.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Obaseki before the expiration of his tenure granted pardons to 10 inmates who had less than one year left to serve in Edo State’s correctional centers.

Days before leaving office, Obaseki claimed during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was planning to arrest him over alleged fraud.

He noted that he had been informed about the plan but maintained that he was not afraid of any investigation.

The former governor attributed the allegations to personal vendettas.

Obaseki asserted that, if detained, he would use the time for research, emphasizing that he had nothing to hide.

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects. I believe in Edo State,” he added.

