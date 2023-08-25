Obaseki: Edobest Working, Delivering On Goals

As Edo State makes progress with its educational initiative, Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST), the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration has recorded great success with its implementation as it is delivering on its goals of transforming basic education in the state.

The governor told journalists at the Government House, in Benin City, that his administration was finalising plans to send some bills to the Edo Assembly to amend existing laws, particularly on secondary education and facilitate proper disarticulation of schools in the state.

Obaseki said: “In the area of basic education, secondary and technical education, a lot of work is being done. We are finalising some bills that will be sent to the House of Assembly to help us amend the existing laws, particularly on secondary education. As you know, we have been working hard on the disarticulation of secondary from junior schools.

“You recall that 24 years ago, there was a federal policy to shift our educational policy from a 6-5-4 to a 6-3-3-4 system. Even though it has been done as a policy, nobody, not even the federal government has been able to separate what should be basic education from secondary education and also list out what the expectations are at that level of education.”

He further noted: “In Edo, we want to pride ourselves as a progressive State in terms of education. We will be coming back to the Assembly with the laws we have put in place to redefine our educational system and it is important because EdoBEST is a success story.

It is working as the children we trained will finish primary six now, and go to JSS and with the confused policy, these children will be in crisis. That is why we must come back to the Assembly.