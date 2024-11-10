Obaseki dissolves cabinet five days ahead hand over

Share

The outgoing Governor of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, dissolved his cabinet ahead of the November 12, 2024, swearing-in of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the new governor of the state. It was gathered that Obaseki dissolved the cabinet, shortly after a valedictory session held at the Government House, Benin City.

The motion for the dissolution of the State Executive Council for 2020-2024 was moved by the Deputy Governor, Godwin Omobayo and was seconded by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Osilama Okuofu. At the valedictory session, the governor commended members of the State Executive Council for helping him in driving his government’s vision of making Edo great again, delivering on all promises made to the people. He also commended the people of the state for supporting, praying and collaborating with his administration, which led to the successes and achievements recorded by his government across various sectors of the state over the last eight years. The executive and members of cabinet, who took turns to eulogize the governor, acknowledged his many achievements in education, economy, agriculture, power, infrastructure, among others. The executive members also commended the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the people of the state in their various capacities. They, also expressed satisfaction with the impacts of the government’s reforms and projects over the last eight years, improving the lives of Edo people and bringing growth and development to the people of the state as the state has become a model for other states across the nation.

The outgoing Commissioners and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, also took turns to present awards and gifts to honour the governor for his sterling leadership in the last few years. The valedictory session for the outgoing state executive council climaxed with a dinner in honour of the council. The session was marked by heartfelt speeches, standing ovations, and commendations from council members, all reflecting on the government’s achievements and journey of public service over the last eight years, which has translated to improved livelihoods for the people, which has placed the State on the path of economic prosperity and progress.

