Obaseki Congratulates Asaka For Bagging 2024 Rhodes Scholarships For West Africa

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Ewerechukwu Asaka, who hails from Igbanke, Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) of the State for clinching the 2024 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa.

Ewerechukwu Asaka was announced the winner of the prestigious scholarship from West Africa along with Magdalene Mawugbe (Ghana) and Ayomikun Ayodeji (Nigeria).

A Computer Science graduate, Ewerechukwu Asaka emerged as Covenant University 2020/2021 best-graduating student with a 5.0 CGPA.

Obaseki, in his congratulatory statement, said, “It is with great pride that I congratulate you, Ewerechukwu Asaka, for bagging the 2024 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa.

“We are proud of your lofty achievements, as you have continued to give a good account of yourself, putting the State on the global stage for good.

“This award is a testament to the indomitable Edo spirit, which places hard work, diligence, and determination as core virtues in pursuit of excellence.

“We celebrate your genius as you continue to serve as an inspiration to many young Edo youths looking out for worthy mentors to guide them aright in a world filled with numerous distractions.”

The governor added, “Once again, I congratulate you on this well-deserved honour and hope that this scholarship opens doors to new opportunities and experiences that will further enrich your intellectual journey and pursuit of academic excellence.”

Rhodes scholarships are for young leaders of outstanding intellect and character, who are motivated to engage with global challenges, are committed to the service of others, and show promise of becoming value-driven, principled leaders for the world’s future, wherever their careers might take them, and in any field.