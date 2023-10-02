Obaseki Commiserates With Families Of Victims Of Tanker Explosion

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Sunday night commiserated with the families of the victims of the petrol tanker explosion at Koko Junction, in Delta State.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Andrew Okungbowa expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, noting that the loss of lives was regrettable.

He said, “We are saddened by the news of the petrol tanker explosion in Koko Junction, Delta State.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Delta State over the tragic incident. We sympathize with the families of the victims.”

Obaseki urged, “Nigerians to desist from attempting to scoop petrol whenever there is an accident involving tankers. It is pertinent to consider safety first and report to appropriate authorities in such instances.” He said.

Over 20 people were on Sunday burnt to death by fire from a tanker explosion at Koko junction along the Warri–Benin Highway in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident was a result of a spark from a faulty vehicle while the persons were busy scooping fuel that spilt from the tanker.

It was learnt that among the dead were a pregnant woman, children, and some elderly persons.