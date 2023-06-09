New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Obaseki Charges 432 Muslim Pilgrims To Pray For Leaders, To Overcome Challenges

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the state delegation to this year’s Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to pray for the country’s leaders and for the nation to overcome its numerous socio-economic challenges.

The state has 432 pilgrims, including 190 females and 242 males, and two officials from the Board who will be visiting the Holy Land for the 2023 pilgrim- age.

Addressing the pilgrims ahead of the departure at the Edo Muslims Welfare Board Office, in Benin City, Obaseki said, “Every year since I became governor, I make sure I come here to bid you farewell as you embark on your pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, which is one of the key cardinal points or principles of Islam.”

He added: “I am the governor of Edo people, both Muslims and Christians. “Whichever the religion, I am your governor, as everyone voted for me to become Governor of Edo State.”

