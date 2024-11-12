Obaseki Bids Edo Farewell, Reflects On Achievements

Share

As Edo State prepares to welcome new leadership with the swearing-in of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the Executive Governor and Dennis Idahosa as Deputy Governor of the State on Tuesday, Governor Godwin Obaseki highlighted the key milestones that defined his time in office.

In a heartfelt farewell address, the outgoing Governor marked the end of his eight-year tenure by expressing profound gratitude to the people of the state.

Obaseki, however, took the opportunity to reflect on the significant strides made under his administration.

Governor Obaseki, who assumed office in 2016, disclosed that his administration was faced with a pivotal decision: to maintain the status quo or pursue bold, innovative reforms to address the state’s challenges.

He chose the path of transformation, focusing on rebuilding Edo’s institutions, infrastructure, and governance structures.

The governor pointed out that the comprehensive reforms undertaken have positioned Edo as a leading state in Nigeria, with a public service that is modern, efficient, and future-focused.

A significant highlight of Obaseki’s tenure was the emphasis on institutional reforms.

“We undertook a total overhaul of how government works in Edo,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of building strong institutions rather than relying on powerful individuals or political godfathers.

Also he noted that Investments in human capital, digitization, and public service modernization were key to these changes.

Obaseki’s administration built the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy and other strategic facilities, enabling continuous training and motivation of civil servants.

Obaseki celebrated the progress made in infrastructure development and economic stability.

He pointed to the construction of state-of-the-art facilities, road projects, and the enhancement of healthcare and educational institutions.

Furthermore, he highlighted Edo’s leadership in human capital development.

The outgoing governor noted that civil servants were recruited based on merit and continuously upskilled to deliver top-tier services to residents and investors alike.

The administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare was underscored by providing the highest minimum wage in the country before recent national adjustments.

Governor Obaseki acknowledged that the journey was not without obstacles.

He stated that the structural challenges faced required a comprehensive “systems reset” to restore Edo to its former glory.

Also, he affirmed that his administration’s achievements were rooted in collective efforts and the unwavering support of Edo’s citizens.

As he exits the stage, Obaseki expressed hope that the next administration would build upon these foundations to further enhance Edo’s development.

The swearing-in ceremony for the incoming governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is set to take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday.

The event is expected to draw dignitaries, including governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, signifying a smooth transition and continuity of leadership in Edo State.

Concluding his farewell, Governor Obaseki reiterated his commitment to the prosperity of Edo and its people.

“We have made a significant impact by taking the road less traveled, and I am confident that Edo will continue to progress.”

His tenure will be remembered for its focus on sustainable development, transparency, and building an inclusive government that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.

