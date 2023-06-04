Obaseki Assures Safety Of Edo Children, Pledges Reforms, Infrastructural Devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his government will do everything to guarantee the welfare, safety and protection of every child in the State.

He also pledged to provide a conducive environment and the right infrastructure to enable Edo children to reach their full potential.

The governor gave the assurance in commemoration of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression observed on 4 June each year by the United Nations (UN) and its sister agencies to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

Obaseki who decried the plight of countless children across the globe who have suffered and continue to endure the devastating consequences of aggression and conflict, reassured that his government will sustain reforms and programmes to guarantee an enabling environment where every Edo child can grow, learn, and thrive without fear of intimidation, discrimination and harassment.

He noted, “As a government, we understand the role of our children in the socioeconomic growth and development of our society and the need to provide them with the right environment, infrastructure, tools, and opportunities to realize their fullest potential and contribute their quota to societal growth.

“This is why we have in the past six years sustained investment across all sectors of the State, ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and a nurturing environment that fosters their holistic development.

“Through our Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme, we have witnessed remarkable progress in transforming the education sector.

“With over 300,000 children benefiting from this programme, we have extended our efforts to integrate secondary and tertiary institutions, laying a strong foundation for the future success of our children.

“We recognize the need for accessible healthcare for our children and are working tirelessly to bring primary healthcare services closer to them, ensuring their basic healthcare needs are efficiently met.”

The governor added, “We firmly believe that our children hold the key to unlocking the full potential of our state and are resolute in our pursuit of providing them with the necessary support and opportunities to become the best versions of themselves.”