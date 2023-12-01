Obaseki Assures Edo Varsity Teaching Hospital Of Govt Support

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assured the management of Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi that the state government will continue to give financial, moral and technical support to the hospital.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Samuel Ali, gave the assurance during the one-year anniversary of the teaching hospital said the state government is committed to seeing that the hospital becomes a befitting one not just a hospital where people get treated and received health care but also a centre for learning and capacity building.

He said the university teaching hospital has recorded remarkable milestones which is a beacon of hope and excellence in healthcare delivery.

According to him, Edo State University have been instrumental in addressing our health care challenges, such as access to good health care, and reduction of maternal mortality among others.

He said an institution like this is tasked with ensuring that we continue to excel in the area of capacity building in order to discourage the ‘jakpa syndrome.”

The governor commended the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor for his foresight that has made the university teaching hospital a reality.

In his brief remark, the Vice Chancellor of Edo State University Uzairue, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor commended the first lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki for her continuous support and care especially for the girl child.

He said the university teaching hospital has decided to name the paediatrics Complex after the first lady Mrs Betsy Obaseki for her contributions towards health care delivery in the state.

Prof. Aluyor further stated that the Edo State University Teaching Hospital when completed would be able to compete with any hospital in Nigeria and outside

On his part, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Sylvester E. Idogun thanked the state governor Mr Godwin Obaseki for establishing the first own Edo State teaching hospital saying it was a testament to his progressive and innovative administration.

He said before taking over as a teaching hospital, the general hospital was a mono-clinic where one doctor saw different patients but as of today, the teaching hospital has 42 specialist doctors attending to over 2,800 persons per month.

The CMD also stated that the hospital now offers special healthcare services to communities in obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, surgery (plastic and orthopedic), paediatrics, special baby care, ear, nose and throat etc.

He further revealed that the hospital has also gotten approval from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to train house-officers and to commence residency training in accordance with the training programmes of the National Post-graduate Medical College of Nigeria and the West Africa College of Physicians and Surgeons.

On the infrastructural development, the CMD said the hospital has improved a lot with a new Accident and Emergency Complex, Paediatric Complex, Operating Theater Complex with four operating rooms equipped, Obstetrics and Gynecology Complex, and Baby Special Care Unit among others.

Prof. Idogun however called on the people to avail themselves of the opportunity of the teaching hospital as it has come to stay for the benefit of Edo State and Edo North in particular.

He said the one-year anniversary is to create awareness of the existence of the hospital as a three-day free examination and testing for prostate diseases for men above 40 years would be carried out.

Delivery a keynote address, the guest speaker, Prof. Vincent Iyawe, former Provost College of Medical Sciences, University of Benin, thanked the state governor for his support and assistance to the young university and teaching hospital even in the midst of economic woes.

Prof. Iyawe whose lecture titled “Medical Education in This Time of National Financial Quagmire” called for more support and assistance in healthcare like education.