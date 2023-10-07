Obaseki Assures Better Support for Judiciary

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured of greater support for the judiciary, ensuring better environment, infrastructure, technology and other incentives to empower them to effectively and efficiently perform their duties. Obaseki, who gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said his administration plans to build safe and comfortable judges’ quarters with recreational facilities at Auchi, Ubiaja, Ekpoma, Sabongida-Ora and Afuze.

The governor while commending the judiciary for the role in maintaining law and order in the state said his administration will continue to support the judiciary, providing them with the right environment for quick justice delivery. He said: “We are concerned about housing our judges in safer quarters while you are in office, just as we are doing for the executive and other public servants.

“I am glad that we have been able to move some of you to the property at Aguobasimwin Judges accommodation. “We are relocating the Civil Service Club from its current location to a better location. “The space for the Civil Service Club, other adjoining properties behind the Club and other proper- ties at Osadebey Avenue will give us 16,000 square meters of land where we will build ultra-modern judges quarters, with all the recreational facilities to enable us to accommodate more judges peacefully and safely.”

Obaseki further noted, “We expect to do the same in your out stations in Auchi, Ubiaja, Ekpoma, Sabongida-Ora, and Afuze where you have Courts as we want to build safe and quality houses for Judges. “As for housing provision after leaving office, we have set up a new agency, New Town Development Authority and moved from the traditional way of dealing with land issues to a more proper agency which takes up the landmarks and turns it into a city like the CORA City now being