Obaseki Appoints Andrew Okungbowa Of New Telegraph CPS

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has appointed Mr Andrew Okungbowa, Travel and Tourism Editor, New Telegraph Newspapers as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The Governor in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Andrew Okungbowa as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

“The appointment takes immediate effect.

“Okungbowa is a journalist and communication expert, with vast experience as an editor and media consultant.

He was the Editor, Travel and Tourism at New Telegraph and served as President of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).”

Ogie added, “He graduated from the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in 1988 and holds a Masters degree in English from the University of Lagos, (UNILAG).”