Obaseki Applauds Nigeri- Ans’ Resilience Amid Current Economic Realities

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, commended the resilience and indefatigable spirit of Nigerians, who in the face of the current economic realities of the country, have continued to keep hope alive as they struggle to earn a living daily.

The governor, in a statement urged Nigerians to continue to pray and work in unity in order to overcome the country’s present economic challenges.

He said: “My dear good people of Edo State, I am delighted to celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary of our dear country, Nigeria, with you.

Today is a day of reflection; a moment to pause and ponder on our collective journey as a people and nation, celebrate our achievements, acknowledge our challenges, and reaffirm our commitment towards ensuring a more united, progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

“Ours is a story of courage, resilience, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of a people. Our founding fathers, driven by a vision of unity and shared prosperity, fought tirelessly to lay the foundation of our dear nation, liberating us from the shackles of colonialism and instituting our long march to nationhood and great- ness.”