Obasa’s Supporters Rally At His Lodge For Heroic Welcome

Supporters of the recently impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday, gathered in large numbers at the Speaker’s Lodge on Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

The demonstrators, donning pro-Obasa vests and caps, reportedly assembled to give the impeached lawmaker a “Heroic welcome” following his removal from office.

Obasa who was out of the country during his impeachment is yet to arrive at the lodge in Lagos.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Speaker was replaced by Mojisola Meranda, the former deputy speaker, who has presided over two legislative sittings since his removal.

However, Obasa’s choice of the official Speaker’s Lodge at 47 Joel Ogunnaike Street as his purported arrival point has sparked controversy, as he is no longer entitled to the residence.

Residents in the area expressed surprise at the lodge being opened for the gathering.

One resident remarked, “I didn’t expect that the lodge would be opened for them.”

However, Saturday Telegraph gathered that Armed security personnel, including police officers, have been deployed to the location to maintain order and prevent any potential disturbances.

As of the time of reporting, Obasa had not yet been sighted at the venue.

