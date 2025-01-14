Obasa’s Impeachment: Rhodes-Vivour Criticizes Lagos Political Landscape 

Share

Folloing the impeachment of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday by two-thirds of the house, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has issued a scathing critique of the political dynamics in Lagos.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fostering corruption within its ranks, particularly among politicians with ambitions to govern Lagos.

He also criticized the perceived dominance of a prominent political figure in Lagos politics, alleging that the individual treats the state as a personal fiefdom.

He, however, added that recent actions by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against APC politicians signal a coordinated move targeting individuals vying for the gubernatorial seat.

He said, “It is not a coincidence that the EFCC has suddenly realized the corruption of APC Lagos politicians. All these individuals happen to have ambitions of becoming the next governor.

“Your principal has just indirectly communicated that Lagos is his birthright and that of his descendants, and every aspiring APC politician exists solely to further his interest and that of his family.”

The former governorship candidate reiterated his stance on the autonomy of Lagos, emphasizing that the state belongs to its residents and not to any political dynasty.

“I have said this before and will say it again: Lagos is bigger than him, and we must remind him that Lagos is not his to bequeath,” he added.

The impeachment of the Lagos Speaker has intensified political discourse in the state, with opposition voices like Rhodes-Vivour leveraging the development to question the governance model of the APC.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, Rhodes-Vivour’s remarks are a reminder of the growing scrutiny of Lagos’ political establishment and the demand for increased accountability and transparency in the state’s leadership.

